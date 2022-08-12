Piper Sandler Increases Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $42.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

U stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,833.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

