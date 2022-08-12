Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Raised to $192.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.90% from the stock’s current price.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

VAC opened at $146.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average is $144.57. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.