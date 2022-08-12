Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $67.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of WGO opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

