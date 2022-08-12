Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Cut to $370.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

COO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $328.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $284.01 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,575,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

