Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.40.

NYSE:CBT opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

