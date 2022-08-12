Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

BW opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.52 million, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 25,245,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $852,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

