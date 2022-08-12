National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period.

ESGD stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

