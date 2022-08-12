National Bank of Canada FI Buys 216 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $126.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.36.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

