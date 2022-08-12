National Bank of Canada FI Sells 4,512 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $705,536,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,313,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

