National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 932 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDRV. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $57.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58.

