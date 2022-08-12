National Bank of Canada FI Has $172,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,801,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,149,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,387,000 after acquiring an additional 304,580 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUFN opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.