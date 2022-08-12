National Bank of Canada FI Sells 266,163 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 266,163 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 255,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $9,867,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Continental Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLR stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

