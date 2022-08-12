Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.99. Materialise shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 6,525 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Materialise Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $732.91 million, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

About Materialise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

