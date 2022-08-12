Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $2.83

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.83, but opened at 3.04. Core Scientific shares last traded at 2.97, with a volume of 32,677 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on CORZ shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.43.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $10,251,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,373,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $4,341,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,634,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

