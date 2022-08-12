Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.39, but opened at 3.73. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 3.62, with a volume of 4,083 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

