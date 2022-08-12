Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.32

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 15987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,078,000 after buying an additional 234,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,162,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,671,000 after buying an additional 74,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,178,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.