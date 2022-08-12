Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $10.60

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $11.96. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 22,496 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

