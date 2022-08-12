Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.03

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 18514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGAU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,465,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,030 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.