Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.95

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.95 and last traded at $93.33, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.59.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

