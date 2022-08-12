Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.69

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.69 and last traded at $115.44, with a volume of 710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Clearfield Stock Down 0.9 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield
In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,873,078.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,518.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,873,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,823 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,294 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearfield (CLFD)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.