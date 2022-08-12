Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.69

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.69 and last traded at $115.44, with a volume of 710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,873,078.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,518.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,873,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,823 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,294 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

