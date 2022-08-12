Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.0 %

GWRE stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.06 and a twelve month high of $130.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,166 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $85,269.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,821.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.