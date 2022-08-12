TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,178 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOWN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TowneBank by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

TOWN opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.98 million during the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 26.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

