New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Skyline Champion worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

