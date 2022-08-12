Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.52, but opened at $78.05. Workiva shares last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 5,821 shares.

WK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $57,921,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 362,293 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 31.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,367,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 17.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,776,000 after acquiring an additional 167,320 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Stock Down 2.1 %

About Workiva

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

