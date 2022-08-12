MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells $154,810.59 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.2 %
MGM opened at $34.91 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
