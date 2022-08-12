Andrew Barrie Sells 3,111 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $51.53 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 953,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $40,373,000. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in KBR by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,058,000 after acquiring an additional 527,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1,212.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,520,000 after buying an additional 447,628 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.