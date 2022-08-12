Therese M. Vaughan Sells 629 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $200.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after buying an additional 470,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

