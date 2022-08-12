Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $150,930.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $150,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,915,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $159,390.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $137,070.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $140,220.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of eXp World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in eXp World by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in eXp World by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

