Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $74.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Azenta traded as low as $59.38 and last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 14458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $9,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $563,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $15,470,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $66,287,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $1,084,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

