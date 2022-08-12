Michael E. Lehman Buys 100,000 Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Stock

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Lehman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,781 shares in the company, valued at $244,926.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Astra Space Trading Up 22.7 %

Shares of Astra Space stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Astra Space, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astra Space

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in Astra Space by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Astra Space by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astra Space by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astra Space by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

