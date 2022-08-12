Michael E. Lehman Buys 100,000 Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Stock

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Lehman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,781 shares in the company, valued at $244,926.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Astra Space Trading Up 22.7 %
Shares of Astra Space stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Astra Space, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $13.58.
Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astra Space
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Astra Space Company Profile
Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astra Space (ASTR)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.