Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP Sells $107,440.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

POR stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

