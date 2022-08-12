Tyson T. Abston Sells 4,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

