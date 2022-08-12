Tyson T. Abston Sells 4,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.60.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
