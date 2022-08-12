FY2023 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. Cormark currently has a “Not Updated” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDI. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$49.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$41.00 and a 12-month high of C$59.32.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.77 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at GDI Integrated Facility Services

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.91 per share, with a total value of C$73,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,365.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.