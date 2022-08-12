Evan Loh Sells 44,519 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $118,420.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,593.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.6 %

PRTK opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 800,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,752,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 304,300 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

