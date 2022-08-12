Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $28.58, but opened at $30.51. Jackson Financial shares last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 67,413 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,726.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $108,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

