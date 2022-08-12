Samuel O’rear Sells 10,022 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTSGet Rating) Director Samuel O’rear sold 10,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $139,907.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,130.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.78. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $6,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 122,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

