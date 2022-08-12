An-Yen Hu Sells 7,133 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Amplitude Stock Performance
Shares of AMPL opened at $18.03 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.63.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Amplitude by 282.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amplitude by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
