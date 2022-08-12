An-Yen Hu Sells 7,133 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL opened at $18.03 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.63.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Amplitude by 282.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amplitude by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

