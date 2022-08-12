Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $46.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 5888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

