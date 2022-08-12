Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Price Performance

MITO opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.