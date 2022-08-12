Short Interest in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Drops By 25.0%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PCTTU opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $22.91.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
