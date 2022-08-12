The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SZC stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $50.87.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cushing Renaissance Fund

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

