Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Decreases By 24.6%

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN opened at $11.75 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

