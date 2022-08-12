Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Decreases By 24.6%

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
TCN opened at $11.75 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.