Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Down 24.8% in July

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 107,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.24.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

