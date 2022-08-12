Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Down 25.2% in July

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PLYA stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,814,033 shares in the company, valued at $20,317,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $47,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,751,451 shares in the company, valued at $81,711,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,814,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,317,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,830 shares of company stock worth $1,379,087. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

