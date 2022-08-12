Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAZ stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAZ. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 231.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

