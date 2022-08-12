Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Short Interest Update

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. Shell has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $206.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. HSBC decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

