Short Interest in Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Declines By 25.3%

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:MDOMF opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. Mandom has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mandom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

