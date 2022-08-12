Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Down 25.2% in July

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,874,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,751,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711,027.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874,033 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,087. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.65. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

