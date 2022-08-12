Short Interest in Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Decreases By 25.3%

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.7 days.

Nitori Stock Performance

Nitori stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. Nitori has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $209.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.06.

Nitori Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.