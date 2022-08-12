Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 705,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PCYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Park City Group Trading Up 3.8 %
PCYG opened at $5.68 on Friday. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
