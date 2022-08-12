Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 705,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Trading Up 3.8 %

PCYG opened at $5.68 on Friday. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.